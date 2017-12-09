Japan to share hosting of 2023 FIBA World Cup with Philippines and Indonesia

The 2023 FIBA World Cup will be hosted by the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

FIBA on Saturday said its central board picked the Asian co-hosting bid over the Argentina-Uruguay joint candidacy.

It is the first time the world championship will be hosted in more than one country.

The United States will defend its title at the 2019 World Cup in China.

Japan hosted the 2006 FIBA World Championship, with games in Sendai, Hamamatsu, Sapporo and Hiroshima in the opening round, followed by competition in Saitama.