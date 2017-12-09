Brave Thunders avenge loss to rival SeaHorses

After a high-scoring loss on Friday night, the Kawasaki Brave Thunders regrouped and salvaged a series split the next day.

Reigning B. League MVP Nick Fazekas scored 25 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and made a game-high four steals in the Brave Thunders’ 89-58 rout of the SeaHorses Mikawa on Saturday at Todoroki Arena.

Kawasaki (12-9) shot 55.1 percent from the floor and held the visitors to 32.8.

The Brave Thunders led 22-12 after one quarter, then dominated the second quarter to take a 40-22 advantage into halftime.

Josh Davis and Naoto Tsuji scored 12 points apiece for the hosts, who outrebounded Mikawa 44-29.

Tsuji drained 4 of 8 3s, continuing his excellent perimeter shooting. He was 6 of 11 from long range in a 26-point effort on Friday.

For the SeaHorses (18-3), Daniel Orton was the high scorer with 12 points. Isaac Butts added 11 points and nine boards.

Mikawa missed 16 of 19 3-point attempts.

Sunrockers 79, Jets 71

In Tokyo, former University of Kentucky and NBA big man Josh Harrellson made a big impact off the bench for the hosts, scoring 22 points and hauling in a game-high 10 rebounds in a victory over East Division rival Chiba.

The Sunrockers (14-6) extended their winning streak to 10 games.

Robert Sacre, a key acquisition last season for Shibuya, chipped in with 14 points and rising star Leo Vendrame finished with 10 points and six assists. Yuki Mitsuhara had nine points, as did Tomoya Hasegawa.

Gavin Edwards scored 21 points for the Jets (14-6) and Yuki Togashi finished with 18 and four assists. Michael Parker contributed 12 points and nine assists.

The Jets were 5 of 20 on 3-point shots.

Albirex BB 108, Storks 86

In Sanda, Hyogo Prefecture, Davante Gardner and Masashi Joho’s dynamic one-two punch ignited the Niigata offense in an impressive triumph over the hosts.

Gardner poured in 31 points, making 14 of 16 shots from inside the arc, and collecting 12 rebounds with five assists.

Joho fired up 12 3-point shots and made 10 of them for his 30 points in just under 33 minutes.

Shunki Hatakeyama and Austin Dufault added a dozen points apiece for the Albirex (9-11), who shot 62.1 percent from the field. Kei Igarashi handed out eight assists and scored seven points.

Nishinomiya (4-16) trailed 31-16 after the opening stanza.

Connor Lammert and Naoki Tani had 21 points apiece for the Storks. Draelon Burns scored 19 points and dished out six assists. Lammert added seven assists.

Burns attempted 14 3s, making five. Lammert shot 11 3s, also converting five.

Hannaryz 94, Susanoo Magic 90

In Kyoto, Julian Mavunga’s 31 points and Joshua Smith’s 24-point, 15-rebound outing helped guide the hosts past Shimane.

Mavunga led the Hannaryz (11-9) with five assists. He also hauled in seven rebounds.

Masaharu Kataoka scored 15 points for Kyoto, which put 31 points on the board in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

Josh Scott paced the Susanoo Magic (5-15) with 22 points and nine boards. Takuya Soma scored 20 points, Shota Watanabe had 15 and Tyler Stone 10.

Levanga 79, Diamond Dolphins 69

In Sapporo, Kohei Sekino sank five 3s en route to 22 points to help the hosts earn a two-game series split with Nagoya.

The 23-year-old Sekino was 5-for-8 from beyond the arc.

For Hokkaido (11-10), Daniel Miller contributed 15 points and seven boards and Marc Trasolini also scored 15 and pulled down 13 rebounds. Asahi Tajima had 10 points.

Craig Brackins paced Nagoya (8-13), which won the series opener in OT, with 21 points. Justin Burrell and Tenketsu Harimoto finished with 13 and 13 points, respectively. Yoshiaki Fujinaga was the team leader in assists (four).

Golden Kings 87, Lakestars 82

In Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, University of Rhode Island alum Hassan Martin was virtually unstoppable on offense in Ryukyu’s second victory in as many days over the Lakestars.

Martin, a rookie, scored 33 points on 12-of-15 shooting from the floor, including three dunks, and converted 9 of 11 free-throw attempts. He hauled in nine rebounds and led his team with two blocks, too.

The West Division-leading Golden Kings (16-5) won their ninth in a row.

Ryukyu’s offense clicked throughout the 40-minute contest. The Kings had 28 assists on their 32 baskets.

Veteran floor leader Takumi Ishizaki scored nine points and dished out eight assists for the visitors. Five of his teammates also had two or more assists, including Hilton Armstrong (six) and Ira Brown (four).

Takatoshi Furukawa contributed 14 points off the bench for Ryukyu, which shot 50.8 percent.

Kohei Ninomiya and Brown added nine and eight points, respectively.

Ex-Ryukyu playmaker Narito Namizato had 17 points, nine assists and three steals for Shiga (9-12) while Koyo Takahashi had a team-best 19 points. Omar Samhan scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Alvark 99, Evessa 55

In Tachikawa, six Tokyo players scored in double figures in a rout of Osaka.

Alvark forward Joji Takeuchi, who only took three shots and didn’t score, nearly notched a double-double (10 rebounds, nine assists) in the runaway win.

Yudai Baba and Alex Kirk had 16 points apiece for Tokyo (16-4), which led 48-22 entering the third quarter. Daiki Tanaka had 14 points, Shohei Kikuchi scored 13 and Seiya Ando had 12. Newcomer Brendan Lane, who began the season with the Shimane Susanoo Magic, added 10 points in his Alvark debut. Genki Kojima poured in 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting.

The Alvark doled out 30 assists and shot 58.5 percent from the floor. They outrebounded the visitors 40-23.

Tokyo outscored Osaka 50-18 in the paint.

Gyno Pomare was the Evessa’s lone double-digit scorer (14 points).

Shota Konno and David Wear each had eight points for Osaka (6-14).

Grouses 70, NeoPhoenix 63

In Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, Naoki Uto’s 25-point, eight-assists, seven-rebound performance sparked Toyama in a series-opening win over the hosts.

Drew Viney added 16 points and Sam Willard had eight points and nine boards for the Grouses (9-11).

Veteran power forward Robert Dozier, who had been sidelined with an injury scored 13 points and pulled down seven boards for the NeoPhoenix (8-12) in his first game of the season, and Wendell White had 12 points, eight boards, two assists, two steals and a block in just under 20 minutes in his first game since joining San-en this week. Junki Kano added eight points and Tatsuya Suzuki had seven.

The NeoPhoenix were held to 32.8 percent shooting from the field.

Second-division update

Here are the results of Saturday’s B2 games:

Dragonflies 78, Big Bulls 70

Rizing Zephyr 64, Wyverns 62

Fighting Eagles 84, Samuraiz 76

Earthfriends 88, 89ers 82

Brave Warriors 101, Crane Thunders 92

Firebonds 79, Volters 72

Northern Happinets 67, Wat’s 61

Bambitious 79, Five Arrows 71

Orange Vikings 81, Robots 79