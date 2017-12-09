Kenzo Shirai extends reign as floor exercise champion at Toyota International Gymnastics Competition

Reigning world champion Kenzo Shirai won the men’s floor exercise for the third year in a row at the Toyota International Gymnastics Competition on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, who won both the floor and vault at the worlds in Montreal in October, performed his namesake “Shirai 3” technique, a double backward somersault triple twisting layout ranked as a maximum-difficulty H-level move, scoring 15.800 points in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture.

Compatriot Wataru Tanigawa (14.600) was second and Canada’s Jeremy Bartholomeusz (13.275) was third.

In other men’s events,Takaaki Sugino won the pommel horse with 14.850, followed by Iran’s Saeedreza Keikha (14.275) and Kohei Kameyama (14.025).

Taiwan’s Chen Chih-yu took the rings with 14.550, ahead of Kazuyuki Takeda (14.500) and Tanigawa (13.900).

In the women’s events, Sae Miyakawa won the vault with 14.249, followed by Germany’s Sarah Voss (14.133) and Mai Murakami (14.049).

France’s Melanie de Jesus dos Santos took the uneven bars with 14.533, ahead of Russia’s Elena Eremina (14.466) and France’s Juliette Bossu (14.166).