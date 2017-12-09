Manager Go Oiwa to remain with Antlers

Go Oiwa will remain at the helm of the Kashima Antlers next season, the eight-time J. League champions said Saturday.

Oiwa, 45, took over after Masatada Ishii was fired in May but was unable to steer Kashima to a second straight league championship. The Antlers surrendered the top spot on the final day of the campaign and finished second in the standings on goal difference behind Kawasaki Frontale.

“We finished without a trophy this season and I am unable to put into words how frustrating that feels,” Oiwa said in a statement.

“I want everyone to pull together as one and look towards winning the title, amassing points through every match.”