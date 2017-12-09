Rafael Nadal, Garbine Muguruza named ITF players of the year

Rafael Nadal and Garbine Muguruza on Friday won the International Tennis Federation’s player of the year awards.

Nadal won a 10th French Open and a third U.S. Open this year. The 31-year-old Spaniard is the oldest player to finish the year at No. 1 since the ATP rankings began in 1973.

Muguruza dropped only one set en route to her first Wimbledon title and finished the year at No. 2 behind Simona Halep.

“Becoming ITF world champion in such a competitive year is amazing for me,” said Muguruza, who is also Spanish, calling it “a great moment for tennis in Spain.”