Rafael Nadal, Garbine Muguruza named ITF players of the year
Rafael Nadal, who won his 10th French Open title in June, and fellow Spaniard Garbine Muguruza are the International Tennis Federation's players of the year. | AP

LONDON – Rafael Nadal and Garbine Muguruza on Friday won the International Tennis Federation’s player of the year awards.

Nadal won a 10th French Open and a third U.S. Open this year. The 31-year-old Spaniard is the oldest player to finish the year at No. 1 since the ATP rankings began in 1973.

Muguruza dropped only one set en route to her first Wimbledon title and finished the year at No. 2 behind Simona Halep.

“Becoming ITF world champion in such a competitive year is amazing for me,” said Muguruza, who is also Spanish, calling it “a great moment for tennis in Spain.”

