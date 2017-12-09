Manny Pacquiao opens talks to face MMA star Conor McGregor next spring

Manny Pacquiao said on Friday he has opened talks to fight mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor in April when he takes a break from his legislative duties.

“If we can negotiate it, I have no problem. It is OK with both of us,” Pacquiao said when asked about reports he was seeking a match with McGregor who lost a megabucks boxing match in August against the unbeaten Floyd Mayweather.

Asked if he had already approached McGregor’s handlers for such a fight, Pacquiao told AFP, “initially, but we have not yet had any follow-up conversations.”