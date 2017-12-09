Pacers end Cavs’ 13-game winning streak

Victor Oladipo keeps delivering knockout blows.

And nobody in the NBA seems to be immune from his closing flurries.

Two nights after beating the league’s worst team with a late 3-pointer, Indiana’s new shooting guard did it again with another late 3 to help the Pacers beat Cleveland 106-102 on Friday to end the Cavaliers’ 13-game winning streak.

Oladipo finished with 33 points, eight rebounds and six 3s and played so well Cavs coach Tyronn Lue called him an All-Star.

“Coming from someone like him who’s been around great players, played with great players and, obviously, coaching the best player we have in our league it’s an honor for him to say that,” Oladipo said. “I’m not satisfied by any means and neither is this team. I’ve got to keep getting better, and this team has got to keep getting better.”

The Pacers have played better than most expected following last summer’s Paul George trade. The biggest reason has been Oladipo’s clutch shooting.

In late October, his shot with 10.1 seconds left beat San Antonio. On Wednesday, his 3 with 31.1 seconds to go beat Chicago. This time, with 1:01 left, Oladipo’s 3 gave Indiana a 103-97 lead that sunk the three-time defending Eastern Conference champs.

Cleveland never got another chance to tie or take the lead.

Indiana has won three straight, nine of 12 and is the first team to beat the Cavs twice this season. Not bad for a rebuilding franchise that got swept by Cleveland in the first round of last season’s playoffs.

“You’ve got to take away the head of the snake, and that’s been Paul George and now it’s Oladipo,” LeBron James said. “They’ve given (him) the confidence, no matter make or miss. He missed three or four straight 3s — some of them didn’t hit the rim, some of them hit the backboard — but they’ve given him the confidence, keep taking ’em. Then he makes the (one) to kind of put it away.”

Warriors 102, Pistons 98

In Detroit, Kevin Durant scored 13 of his 36 points in the third quarter and Golden State beat the Pistons to complete a 6-0 road trip. The Warriors played the final two games without Stephen Curry, who is out with a sprained right ankle.

Detroit had a chance to tie it in the final seconds, but Reggie Jackson’s wild drive to the basket did not lead to a good shot, and Klay Thompson made two free throws with 5.3 seconds left for the final margin.

Spurs 105, Celtics 102

In San Antonio, Manu Ginobili hit a 3-pointer with 5 seconds remaining and the Spurs overcame Kyrie Irving’s 36-point effort to snap Boston’s four-game winning streak.

Ginobili set up the winning basket by sneaking into the paint for an offensive rebound with 25 seconds left. LaMarcus Aldridge had 27 points and 10 rebounds for San Antonio.

Bucks 109, Mavericks 102

In Milwaukee, Khris Middleton scored 12 of his 31 points in the final 4:38 and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 11 rebounds.

Eric Bledsoe added 24 points for the Bucks, who erased an 11-point deficit late in the third quarter to pick up their fifth victory in six games.

Kings 116, Pelicans 109 (OT)

In New Orleans, Zach Randolph scored a season-high 35 points, Buddy Hield led a fourth-quarter rally against his former team and Sacramento beat the Pelicans.

Randolph made two of his career-high five 3-pointers in overtime and added 13 rebounds. Hield made a 3-pointer with 34 seconds left in regulation to force overtime and finished with 18 points.

Bulls 119, Hornets 111 (OT)

In Charlotte, rookie Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and 12 rebounds and Chicago beat the Hornets to snap a 10-game losing streak.

Markkanen made half of the Bulls’ six three-pointers, and Chicago (4-20) held on in a back-and-forth game that featured 17 lead changes and 20 ties. Neither team led by more than eight.

Raptors 116, Grizzlies 107

In Memphis, DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points, Serge Ibaka matched his season high with 21 and Toronto pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Memphis.

Kyle Lowry added 16 points and eight assists, and Fred VanVleet had 12 points to help the Raptors win their fifth straight.

Nuggets 103, Magic 89

In Orlando, Kenneth Faried scored 20 points to help Denver beat the Magic.

Will Barton added 19 points, Emmanuel Mudiay had 18 and Malik Beasley scored 12 for the Nuggets.