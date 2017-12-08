Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar sentenced to 60 years in prison for child porn crimes

A former elite sports doctor whose sexual assault cases have rocked Michigan State University and the group that trains U.S. Olympic gymnasts was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for possessing thousands of images of child pornography.

It’s the first of three prison sentences for Larry Nassar, who will learn his punishment in state court in January after pleading guilty to using his hands to molest girls at his campus office, his home and at a gymnastics club near Lansing, Michigan, sometimes with parents in the room.

McKayla Maroney, a member of the 2012 gold medal Olympic team, attended the court hearing after describing Nassar as a “monster” in a letter to U.S. District Judge Janet Neff. She and Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas say they are among his assault victims.

Nassar said he has an addiction.