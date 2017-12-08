Brandon Ingram’s late 3-pointer sends Lakers past 76ers

Brandon Ingram scored 21 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds remaining on an assist from Lonzo Ball, to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 107-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

Julius Randle and Jordan Clarkson added 16 points apiece for the Lakers, who snapped a five-game losing streak.

On the winning play, Ball drove to the basket before dishing back to Ingram on the right wing.

“I think he made a great pass,” Ingram said. “I had the confidence to shoot it.”

Lonzo Ball finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

The winning basket sent Ball’s dad, LaVar, into a wild celebration in a suite.

Joel Embiid scored 33 points and Ben Simmons had a triple-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists for Philadelphia.

“I never really felt we started playing until halfway through the third,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said.

Philadelphia battled back from a 16-point second-half deficit to tie the game on Embiid’s two free throws with 39.8 seconds remaining.

Ball missed a 3 on Los Angeles’ ensuing possession and Embiid then missed a chance to give Philadelphia the lead.

After a timeout, Richaun Holmes’ tying attempt at the buzzer was way off.

Earlier Thursday, Philadelphia traded Jahlil Okafor to the Brooklyn Nets. The deal ended a stalemate that had kept Okafor, the No. 3 pick in the 2015 draft, on the bench for all but two games this season.

The Sixers also sent seldom-used guard Nik Stauskas, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2014 draft, and a 2019 second-round pick to the Nets for forward Trevor Booker. Booker, the 23rd overall pick of the 2010 draft by Washington, averaged 10.1 points with the Nets.

Nets 100, Thunder 95

In Mexico City, Caris Levert scored 19 points, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 17 and short-handed Brooklyn overcame another strong performance by Russell Westbrook to beat the Thunder in the first of the Nets’ two games in Mexico City.

Westbrook had 31 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Allen Crabbe had 15 points for Brooklyn, playing without guards Jeremy Lin and D’Angelo Russell because of injuries and without power forward Trevor Booker after he was traded to Philadelphia.

The Nets will play the Miami Heat on Saturday at Arena Ciudad de Mexico.

Steven Adams added 12 points for Oklahoma City, and Carmelo Anthony had 11 on 5-for-20 shooting. Paul George sat out with a right calf contusion.

Wizards 109, Suns 99

In Phoenix, Bradley Beal scored 34 points to help Washington top the Suns.

Two nights after scoring 51 points in a victory at Portland, Beal had 22 points in the first half.

Former Sun Markieff Morris added 21 points for the Wizards.

T.J. Warren had 23 points for Phoenix.

Rockets 112, Jazz 101

In Salt Lake City, James Harden scored 29 points and Ryan Anderson added 23 to lead Houston past Utah.

Chris Paul added 18 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds for the Rockets.

Houston (19-4) won its eighth straight game and for the 14th time in 15. The Rockets improved to 8-0 with Paul in the lineup.

Donovan Mitchell had 26 points, Alec Burks added 17 and Thabo Sefolosha chipped in 14 to lead the Jazz.

Utah (13-13) dropped its second straight game.