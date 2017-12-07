Sanfrecce hand reins to veteran coach Hiroshi Jofuku

Sanfrecce Hiroshima have named former FC Tokyo coach Hiroshi Jofuku as successor to Swedish manager Jan Jonsson, the team announced on Thursday.

After he was fired for a second time by FC Tokyo midway through the 2016 season, the 56-year-old Jofuku represented the Japan Football Association, doubling as a regional youth director and national training center coach this year.

“I am honored to become a member of a club with a tradition that builds on past achievements,” Jofuku said in a statement.

“I look forward to the days where I’ll be chasing two goals with my players. One is to focus on delivering results, and the other is to enjoy playing soccer.”

Jofuku was manager of FC Tokyo between 2008 and 2010, and again in 2016. He led it to the Nabisco Cup (now YBC Levain Cup) championship in 2009. He also had a three-year stint as manager of Ventforet Kofu in 2012-14.