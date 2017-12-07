Shohei Ohtani, representatives wrap up round of meetings with seven MLB clubs

Shohei Ohtani has completed a round of meetings with all seven major league clubs in the running to sign him, U.S. media reported Wednesday.

Ohtani and his representatives held talks with the San Diego Padres, the last of the seven clubs to meet with the 23-year-old, on Tuesday in Los Angeles, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

The pitcher/outfielder met representatives of the Texas Rangers, the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, according to multiple media outlets.

The meetings followed talks Monday with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Angels and the San Francisco Giants.

Starring on the mound and at the plate, Ohtani has gained a big reputation in NPB over five seasons with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters.

With only three weeks to reach a deal and sign a contract, and facing interest from virtually all 30 MLB teams, Ohtani’s agent, Nez Balelo, asked teams to prepare a presentation about how they could meet Ohtani’s needs and nurture his aspirations as both a hitter and a pitcher.

The seven clubs were named before the opening of talks on Monday.