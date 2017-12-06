Tomoaki Kanemoto to return as Hanshin manager

The Hanshin Tigers have renewed the contract of manager Tomoaki Kanemoto, who was in the final year of a two-year deal, the director of the Central League ballclub said Wednesday.

According to sources close to the team, the Tigers likely agreed on a multi-year contract with the 49-year-old Kanemoto, who led Hanshin to second place in the CL pennant race this year, after finishing fourth in 2016.

“It is true that we renewed the contract,” said team director Osamu Tanimoto. “Every single year is a competition, but we aren’t looking at things in a short-term perspective. We will basically ask him to stay with the team over a medium term.”

Team owner Shinya Sakai had asked Kanemoto in July to remain with the team.