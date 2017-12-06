BayStars re-sign slugger Yoshitomo Tsutsugo for ¥350 million

The Yokohama Baystars re-signed outfielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo on Wednesday for an annual salary of ¥350 million ($3.12 million) for next season, up ¥50 million from his previous contract with the Central League ballclub.

“(The team) evaluated me based on many factors, including my performance as captain,” said the 26-year-old Tsutsugo.

The slugger helped the league’s third-placed team advance to its first Japan Series in 19 years after winning the CL Climax Series. The BayStars fell to the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in six games in the Japan Series.

“I want to win next season for sure,” said Tsutsugo.

Tsutsugo posted a .284 batting average with 28 home runs and 94 RBIs in 2017. He did not reach his career highs of 44 home runs and 110 RBIs, which he achieved in 2016, when he was the CL home run king.

“I want to use my time (during the offseason) to improve my skills,” Tsutsugo said.