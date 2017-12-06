Former Yomiuri pitcher Miles Mikolas signs with MLB’s Cardinals

Free-agent starter Miles Mikolas has signed a two-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, the club announced Tuesday, setting up the 29-year-old righty’s return to the majors after three standout seasons with the Yomiuri Giants.

Financial terms were not officially disclosed, but the deal is worth $15.5 million according to U.S. media reports.

Mikolas posted a league-leading win percentage with a 13-3 record in his NPB debut season in 2015. Despite limited outings in 2016 due to a shoulder injury, he put in a strong campaign this year with a league-best 187 strikeouts over 27 starts, wrapping up the three-year stint with an overall record of 31-13 with a 2.18 ERA.

His signing with the Cardinals, who are bolstering their pitching staff after missing the playoffs for two consecutive years, will bring him back to the majors for the first time since 2014.

The 196-cm Mikolas pitched in 37 games during his previous time in the majors, which included two seasons with the San Diego Padres followed by one with the Texas Rangers.