Swallows sign former MLB pitcher Matt Carasiti

The Tokyo Yakult Swallows on Tuesday announced the acquisition of right-hander Matt Carasiti from the Iowa Cubs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

The 26-year-old Carasiti, who has major league experience with the Colorado Rockies, joins the Central League club on a one-year deal estimated at $700,000 (around ¥78 million).

“He can change speeds and because he is smart enough to know when to challenge hitters and when to work carefully, he keeps runs off the board,” said Masayuki “Michael” Okumura, the Swallows’ international director.

Carasiti was promoted to the Rockies’ major league roster in 2016 and had a 1-0 record with a 9.19 ERA in 19 games. He was traded to the Cubs in June.

Last year in Triple-A, Carasiti saved 21 games, struck out 68 batters and walked 23 batters in 49-2/3 innings split between Albuquerque and Iowa.