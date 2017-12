George Washington University senior guard Yuta Watanabe and Virginia Commonwealth’s Justin Tillman are the Atlantic-10 Conference’s co-Players of the Week, it was announced on Monday.

Watanabe had a career-high 26 points against Morgan State on Nov. 29 and poured in 17 against Temple on Sunday.

Watanabe, a native of Kagawa Prefecture, averaged 21.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.5 blocks in a pair of wins last week for the Colonials (4-4).