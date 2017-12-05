Alex Ovechkin leads way as Capitals top Sharks

Alex Ovechkin scored his NHL-leading 20th goal and assisted on another, helping the Washington Capitals snap their recent run of futility against the San Jose Sharks with a 4-1 victory Monday night.

The Capitals beat the Sharks for the fourth time in 18 meetings since Ovechkin entered the league in 2005-06. It’s just Washington’s second regulation win against San Jose in that time and first since Oct. 15, 2009. It ended a four-game skid in the series.

Halting the Sharks’ recent mastery came at a cost: T.J. Oshie left in the second period with an upper-body injury and didn’t return. As Oshie was already engaged with Logan Couture and falling down along the boards, he took Joe Thornton’s backside to the head.

Tom Wilson took exception to Thornton’s hit and fought him in the third period of a chippy game that also included a fight between Alex Chiasson and Barclay Goodrow.

Predators 5, Bruins 3

In Nashville, Craig Smith scored twice and added an assist to lead the hosts past Boston.

Islanders 5, Panthers 4 (SO)

In Sunrise, Florida, Mathew Barzal scored the winning goal in a shootout to lift New York over the Panthers after Florida goalie Roberto Luongo injured his leg in the second period.

Flyers 5, Flames 2

In Calgary, Scott Laughton scored twice, Brian Elliott made 43 saves and Philadelphia snapped a 10-game losing streak.