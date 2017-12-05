George Brett, Rod Carew are on 16-man committee to decide on Hall of Fame candidates

Hall of Fame players George Brett, Rod Carew, Dennis Eckersley, Don Sutton, Dave Winfield and Robin Yount will be on the 16-man committee that decides Sunday if anyone formerly passed over for Cooperstown will now get elected.

Steve Garvey, Jack Morris and Tommy John are among the 10 candidates being considered for enshrinement, along with longtime players’ union head Marvin Miller. Don Mattingly, Dale Murphy, Dave Parker, Ted Simmons, Luis Tiant and Alan Trammell also are on the Modern Baseball Era ballot, which recognizes those whose biggest contributions came from 1970-87.

Seventy-five percent — 12 votes — are needed for election. Results will be announced at the winter meetings in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

The Hall said Monday that two other Hall of Famers, former Atlanta manager Bobby Cox and current Braves vice chairman John Schuerholz, also are on the committee.