Wilson dominates as Seahawks sink Eagles

The Seahawks felt they were being written off, with injuries and the schedule converging to create doubt about whether Seattle was still among the NFC’s elite.

With Russell Wilson, the Seahawks seemingly always have a chance.

“He was in the zone,” Seattle wide receiver Doug Baldwin said. “I told him whatever that felt like, he’s got to hold on to it because we need him to be in that mode for the rest of the season, because if he does that, we’ll be unstoppable.”

Wilson was masterful while throwing three touchdown passes, the last a 15-yard strike to J.D. McKissic with 7:29 left, and the Seahawks stayed in the NFC playoff hunt with a 24-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

Seattle (8-4) snapped Philadelphia’s nine-game winning streak thanks largely to another brilliant performance by its quarterback. Wilson was 20 of 31 for 227 yards and threw touchdowns of 11 yards to Jimmy Graham, 1-yard to Tyler Lockett and the TD to McKissic after the Eagles had trimmed the lead to seven.

“I thought Russell was phenomenal tonight. I thought that was Russell showing you everything he’s all about,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “From start to finish, from the first play of the game he was on it.”

Philadelphia (10-2) was the highest-scoring team in the NFL with 31.9 points per game. But the Eagles got just 10 points out of seven drives that reached Seattle territory. Twice this year Seattle has faced what was the top scoring offense in the NFL at the time. Both times they scored 10 points against the Seahawks.

“I felt like everybody was sleeping on us and nobody expected us to win this game,” Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner said. “But we expected to win this game. This is not a surprise to us.”

Carson Wentz was 29 of 45 for 348 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Wentz had a costly fumble at the Seattle 1 on the opening drive of the second half that could have pulled the Eagles even at 10-all.

Wentz was inches shy of breaking the plane when Sheldon Richardson ripped the ball free. The loose ball bounced around the end zone and eventually over the end line for a touchback, which gave Seattle the ball. It was a major turning point, as Seattle went 80 yards in 11 plays, capped by Wilson’s 1-yard pass to Lockett for a 17-3 lead. The touchdown was set up by a 47-yard pass to Baldwin on third-and-10, as Wilson beat a Philadelphia blitz.

Vikings 14, Falcons 9

In Atlanta, Case Keenum threw a pair of touchdown passes, and Minnesota extended its winning streak to eight straight games, keeping the Falcons out of the end zone.

Patriots 23, Bills 3

In Orchard Park, New York, Rex Burkhead scored twice and the Patriots won their eighth straight in an AFC East showdown overshadowed by injuries and cheap shots.

Saints 31, Panthers 21

In New Orleans, rookie sensation Alvin Kamara scored two tackle-shedding touchdowns, and the Saints took advantage of a pair of Carolina special teams gaffes to reclaim sole possession of first place in the NFC South.

Chargers 19, Browns 10

In Carson, California, Philip Rivers passed for 344 yards and hit Keenan Allen for a touchdown and the surging Chargers moved into a tie for first place in the AFC West with a victory over the winless Browns.

Raiders 24, Giants 17

In Oakland, Marshawn Lynch had a 51-yard touchdown run and got his first 100-yard rushing game since coming out of retirement as the Raiders beat the Giants, who were playing their first game without Eli Manning starting at quarterback in 13 years.

Rams 32, Cardinals 16

In Glendale, Arizona, Jared Goff passed for two touchdowns, Los Angeles took advantage of two early interceptions thrown by Blaine Gabbert, and the Rams solidified their grip on first place in the NFC West.

Jets 38, Chiefs 31

In East Rutherford, New Jersey, Josh McCown scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 2:15 left, and the Jets bounced back from a brutal start for a wild and wacky win over the spiraling Chiefs.

Packers 26, Buccaneers 20 (OT)

In Green Bay, Aaron Jones’ 20-yard touchdown run on his only carry, with 5:59 left in overtime, won it.

Titans 24, Texans 13

In Nashville, LeShaun Sims intercepted a pass intended for DeAndre Hopkins in the end zone with 1:02 left, and the stayed atop the AFC South.

Ravens 44, Lions 20

In Baltimore, Joe Flacco threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns, and the Ravens survived a strong comeback bid by Matthew Stafford and the Lions.

Jaguars 30, Colts 10

In Jacksonville, Blake Bortles threw two touchdown passes, Leonard Fournette scored for the first time in six weeks and the Jaguars swept the series for the second time since they joined the AFC South in 2002.

Dolphins 35, Broncos 9

In Miami Gardens, Florida, Xavien Howard’s 30-yard interception return for a touchdown highlighted a dominating defensive effort by the Dolphins, and they snapped a five-game losing streak.

49ers 15, Bears 14

In Chicago, Robbie Gould kicked a 24-yard field goal in the closing seconds and Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 293 yards in his first San Francisco start.