Streaking Kings beat Blackhawks to stretch winning streak to five

There’s nothing magical about the surging Los Angeles Kings’ rise to the top of the Pacific Division. The formula of tight defense, sharp goaltending and timely scoring is working just fine.

Jonathan Quick made 24 saves, Christian Folin scored the game’s first goal midway through the third period and the Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win.

Folin’s shot from the right point sailed over Anton Forsberg’s glove with Anze Kopitar screening at 9:29. Dustin Brown scored an empty-net goal with 2:03 left to make it 2-0, and Kopitar added another empty-netter after Chicago’s Jonathan Toews scored with Forsberg pulled for an extra skater.

“I closed my eyes,” joked Folin, a defenseman who scored his second goal. “I saw two guys right in front, and one of their forecheckers coming hard at me, so I kind of shot it in there hoping for the best.

“It’s fun when it goes in. I don’t score too many goals, so I’ll take it.”

Jets 5, Senators 0

In Winnipeg, Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves for his first shutout of the season, and captain Blake Wheeler had a goal and three assists as the Jets routed Ottawa.

Golden Knights 3, Coyotes 2 (OT)

In Las Vegas, Reilly Smith scored 3:50 into overtime to lift the Golden Knights to a win over Arizona.

Stars 7, Avalanche 2

In Denver, Tyler Seguin sparked Dallas with two early goals and the Stars beat the Avalanche for their fifth consecutive victory.