Rested Warriors cool off Heat

Golden State coach Steve Kerr gave the Warriors an unexpected day off Saturday, so they could enjoy some balmy weather and get beach time in Miami.

It energized the reigning NBA champions.

Stephen Curry scored 30 points in 30 minutes, Kevin Durant added 24 and the Warriors rode a big third-quarter run to pull away and beat the Miami Heat 123-95 on Sunday night. Curry and Durant didn’t even play in the fourth quarter, getting more unplanned, but deserved, time off.

“Just needed to get some sun and hit the clubs,” Kerr deadpanned, the sarcasm clear. “That’s what the coaches and I did. We were out all night.”

Klay Thompson scored 19 points for the Warriors, who started the second half on an 18-3 run and outscored Miami 37-17 in the third. Golden State’s lead was only two at the half, then ballooned to 99-77 going into the fourth.

Curry — playing with a sore finger on his shooting hand — had 16 of his points in the first quarter, then 10 more in the third.

“Nothing magical or no secret sauce to it,” Curry said. “Just trying to be efficient.”

The Warriors’ Shaun Livingston got ejected with 6:24 left in the first half after going forehead-to-forehead with referee Courtney Kirkland while arguing a non-call. Kirkland said the ejection “was for making physical contact with me.

Thunder 90, Spurs 87

In Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook had his seventh triple-double of the season to help the Thunder beat short-handed San Antonio.

Westbrook had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Thunder.

Steven Adams added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma City, which won even though No. 2 scorer Paul George had just eight points on 2-for-17 shooting.

Rockets 118, Lakers 95

In Los Angeles, James Harden scored 36 points, Eric Gordon added 22 and Houston beat the Lakers for its seventh consecutive victory.

Chris Paul had 21 points for the Rockets, who have won six straight road games and 13 of 14 overall. Harden also had nine assists.

Kyle Kuzma led Los Angeles with 22 points, and Brandon Ingram added 18. Rookie point guard Lonzo Ball struggled again, missing all four shots from the field and finishing with two points and three assists.

Magic 105, Knicks 100

In New York, Nikola Vucevic scored 34 points — eight straight in a decisive 10-0 fourth-quarter run — and Orlando beat the Knicks.

With the score tied at 85 midway through the fourth quarter, Vucevic made a short basket, a three-point play and a 3-point shot in succession to give the Magic the lead for good.

Evan Fournier had 20 points, Jonathon Simmons added 16, and Elfrid Payton had 15 for Orlando.

Michael Beasley, who replaced the injured Kristaps Porzingis in the starting lineup, led the Knicks with 21 points. Courtney Lee had 19, and Enes Kanter added 18 points and 16 rebounds.

Timberwolves 112, Clippers 106

In Minneapolis, Jimmy Butler scored 20 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter, Taj Gibson added 20 and the Timberwolves outlasted Los Angeles.

The Wolves overcame a season-high 30 points from Austin Rivers, who matched his career best with seven 3-pointers. Rivers’ final 3-pointer gave LA a 92-91 lead with 6:54 to play before Butler scored nine in a row to send the Clippers to their third straight loss.