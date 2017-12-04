Sara Takanashi claims first podium finish of season

Sara Takanashi failed to set the record for career ski jumping World Cup wins Sunday but reached the podium for the first time this season with a third-place finish.

Takanashi managed jumps of 137.0 and 136.0 meters en route to a score of 275.8 points, well behind Germany’s Katharina Althaus, who dominated the field, earning 308.2 points from her leaps of 138.5 and 139.5 meters. Norway’s Maren Lundby, with 284.3 points was second, while Yuki Ito was fifth.

“My timing was off on the takeoff of my first jump, and that was that,” Takanashi said. “Since the most important thing is not to lose sight of my own way of jumping, I will maintain a strong will and practice so I can clear this obstacle.”

Althaus’ victory was her second straight after opening the World Cup season as runner-up on Friday. Takanashi has started the season with a pair of fourth-place finishes here on Friday and Saturday.

Takanashi came into the meet looking to capture her 54th World Cup title, one better than Austrian men’s ski jumper Gregor Schlierenzauer, whose record she had tied in February in South Korea.