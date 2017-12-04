Rehabbing Kohei Uchimura to skip next event

Six-time individual all-around world champion Kohei Uchimura, who is nursing a left ankle injury, has withdrawn from the upcoming Toyota International gymnastics competition, the Japan Gymnastics Association said Monday.

The 28-year-old ace withdrew from the world championships held in Montreal in October after he injured his ankle landing his vault in qualifying, missing out on his seventh straight individual all-around title.

Uchimura recently revealed he has restarted training and had hinted that he would take part in the Dec. 9-10 meet at Sky Hall Toyota in Aichi Prefecture, saying “I have positive feelings (about competing). I want to show (the fans) I’m healthy.”

Uchimura left his company Konami Sports Club in November 2016 to become Japan’s first professional gymnast.

Before he got injured, he had been unbeaten for nine years in local and international competitions since he won his first of 40 all-around titles at the national championships in November 2008.

Uchimura has won seven Olympic medals — three gold and four silver.