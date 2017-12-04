Sanfrecce Hiroshima part ways with manager Jan Jonsson

Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Swedish manager Jan Jonsson will part ways due to a termination of contract, the J. League first-division side said Monday.

Sanfrecce, who escaped relegation by winning their last home game of the season on Nov. 26, have yet to name a successor.

The 57-year-old Jonsson was appointed the club’s new manager in July as a replacement for Hajime Moriyasu, who submitted his resignation with Hiroshima wallowing in the relegation zone in 17th place.

“I have fought with the mission of retaining top-flight status and I’m glad to see that it will be accomplished. I wish the club continued success,” he said in a statement.

Jonsson first arrived in Hiroshima in 1993, initially as an assistant coach but wound up playing six games and scoring once for the team later in the season. He also juggled the two roles with Vissel Kobe from 1995 to 1997.