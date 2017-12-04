Nasa Hataoka earns LPGA Tour card for 2018

Nasa Hataoka won the LPGA Tour qualifying tournament Sunday at LPGA International to earn one of 20 full tour cards for next season.

The 18-year-old Hataoka closed with a 1-under 71 on the Hills Course to finish at 12-under 348.

“It’s really hard to be a professional golfer,” Hataoka said. “The LPGA is one of the best leagues, so I’m going to try to prepare as soon as possible.”

Hataoka won the 2016 Japan Women’s Open, becoming the first amateur and the youngest champion to win a major tournament on the Japan LPGA Tour.

She won the title again this year to become only the second player to defend the title.

Tiffany Chan was a stroke back after a 69. She became the first player from Hong Kong to qualify for the LPGA Tour.

“I’m feeling really excited,” Chan said. “I just tried to play my best out there today.”

South Africa’s Paula Reto (71) was third at 9 under, and Australia’s Rebecca Artis (71) was another stroke back.

The last of the 20 full cards came down to a three-hole, aggregate stroke-play playoff, with amateur Maria Torres winning to become the first LPGA Tour player from Puerto Rico.

“It’s just a dream come true,” Torres said. “I am in shock.”

Twenty-nine players received conditional status.