Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota deny Rio champs national badminton title

Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota won their maiden women’s doubles title at Japan’s badminton national championships on Sunday, when they denied Rio de Janeiro Olympic gold medalists Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi their third straight championship.

Hirota and Fukushima, world silver medalists and ranked fifth in the world, defeated the second-ranked pair 21-14, 21-18 at Komazawa Gymnasium in Tokyo.

In women’s singles, second-ranked Akane Yamaguchi won her second championship and her first in three years by beating No. 14 Aya Ohori 22-24, 21-16, 21-19.

Riichi Takeshita claimed the men’s singles title by downing his club teammate Kenta Nishimoto 21-15, 21-18.

Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe won the men’s doubles, while Watanabe took the mixed doubles title with Arisa Higashino.