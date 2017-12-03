Gold Dream claims Champions Cup

Gold Dream, ridden by Englishman Ryan Moore, blew past race favorite T M Jinsoku at the wire on Sunday to win the Grade One Champions Cup at Chukyo Racecourse near Nagoya.

The eighth favorite had been trailing the leaders from near the back of the pack, but exploded down the homestretch. Gold Dream finished with a time 1 minute, 50.1 seconds, a neck in front of T M Jinsoku (1:50.1) and ninth favorite Copano Rickey (1:50.2), who both led before being overtaken at the finish.

“I’d seen his race before and I know he’s a horse with a lot of ability,” Moore said after his first ride aboard the 4-year-old stallion. “He’s a good weapon to have.”

Gold Dream picked up his second G1 victory, following this year’s February Stakes.