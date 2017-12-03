Hideki Matsuyama fifth at Hero World Challenge as Tiger Woods struggles

Hideki Matsuyama shot a par-72 to remain in fifth place after Saturday’s third round of the Hero World Challenge, while tournament-host Tiger Woods struggled with a 3-over 75 to drop to 10th.

Defending champion Matsuyama and Woods were tied for fifth after Friday’s second round at Albany Golf Club. However, while Matsuyama pulled himself together, the American lost ground. Woods is competing for the first time since February.

American Charley Hoffman remained atop the leaderboard with a 14-under total, trailed by England’s Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth of the United States at 9-under.

Matsuyama, who played in the same group with Woods, had six birdies against the same number of bogeys. His 7-under 209 total leaves him seven shots off the lead.

“I always feel nervous when I play a round with him (Woods),” said Matsuyama, who is ranked fifth in the world. “I hit some irons that weren’t so good and some where I thought I struck it pretty well, but I think I did a good job pulling myself together.”

Woods went 11 consecutive holes without hitting a green in regulation. He went 14 holes until making his first birdie. He had to settle for a 75, leaving him 10 shots out of the lead and finding consolation in the way he feels and the way he fought to keep it from getting worse.

“It’s nice to be part of the fight again,” Woods said. “Fighting against the golf course, fighting against the guys, that’s fun. I just haven’t done it a whole lot in the last few years.”

The strong wind took the air out of any hopes that Woods, playing for the first time in 10 months following a fourth back surgery, might even get into contention in his celebrated return. He opened with rounds of 69-68. Those two rounds were enough for his odds of winning the Masters to plunge to 15-1, the same as Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm. And then a warm afternoon brought a cold dash of reality.

Woods opened with four bogeys in seven holes. He played four par 5s without having a birdie putt on any of them. And when he finally made a birdie, Woods removed his cap to acknowledge the crowd and held up a finger to indicate his first birdie.

“It’s ridiculous it took me 14 holes to make a birdie,” Woods said. “At that time, I’d already played four par 5s and nothing happened. Just one of those days. Anything I did right ended up in a bad spot, and then everything I did wrong, it was really bad.”

It was tough on everyone.

No one in the 18-man field broke 70.

Hoffman had a few nervous moments but paid for it only once. He send his tee shot far right into the bushes on a sand dune right of the 10th fairway. He took a penalty drop onto a sandy path and wound up with a double bogey that brought a half-dozen players back into the mix.

But not for long.

Hoffman closed with three birdies over his last five holes, including the 18th hole for the second straight day. That put him at 14-under 202.

“I got lucky on some tee balls that didn’t find the bushes and stayed in the sandy areas and I was able to sort of scrap it around,” Hoffman said. “I’m going to have to handle my nerves a little better than I did today”