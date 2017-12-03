Tyler Johnson ends drought as Lightning top Sharks

Tyler Johnson broke out of a scoring slump just in time to help the struggling Tampa Bay Lightning.

Johnson scored twice in the third period to snap a 15-game drought and the Lightning beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Saturday night.

“That’s how hockey goes,” said Johnson, who entered with four goals. “Sometimes you get the chances and bounces and they don’t go your way. Other times, you get those garbage goals that just find a way to go in. Luckily for me I was able to break through.”

Nikita Kucherov had two goals and Cory Conacher also scored for the Lightning, who had lost four of six. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves. Kucherov had one of Tampa Bay’s four goals, his 19th, in the third. He entered without a goal over his previous six games.

After Johnson had an in-close backhand power-play goal 1:39 into the third, the center made it 3-1 at 5:49 on a rebound goal after Martin Jones made a nifty save.

“He’s earned it.” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “When you’re doing the right things and you’re working, it’s just a matter of time.”

Canadiens 10, Red Wings 1

In Montreal, Paul Byron got his first career hat trick, and Alex Galchenyuk had a career-best four assists.

Hurricanes 3, Panthers 2 (OT)

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Noah Hanifin scored with 2 seconds left in overtime, and the Panthers beat Florida in a brawl-filled contest.

Capitals 4, Blue Jackets 3

In Washington, Alex Ovechkin scored his 218th power-play goal.

Wild 2, Blues 1 (OT)

St. Paul, Minnesota, Matt Dumba scored 39 seconds into overtime.

Predators 3, Ducks 2 (SO)

In Nashville, Kevin Fiala and Kyle Turris scored in the shootout.

Penguins 5, Sabres 1

In Pittsburgh, Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist apiece.

Bruins 3, Flyers 0

In Philadelphia, Tuukka Rask made 28 saves.

Coyotes 5, Devils 0

In Glendale, Arizona, Scott Wedgewood stopped 27 shots for his first shutout of the season.

Canucks 2, Maple Leafs 1

In Vancouver, Jacob Markstrom stopped 35 shots.

Stars 3, Blackhawks 2 (SO)

In Dallas, Alexander Radulov and Tyler Seguin scored in the shootout.

Oilers 7, Flames 5

In Calgary, Patrick Maroon scored early in the third period.