No. 6 Georgia routs No. 4 Auburn

What a difference three weeks can make.

Bouncing back from a blowout loss to Auburn, No. 6 Georgia turned the rematch into a rout of its own. Roquan Smith came up with two crucial turnovers, freshman Jake Fromm threw a pair of touchdown passes and the Bulldogs cruised to a 28-7 victory over the No. 4 Tigers in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday.

Georgia (12-1) is almost certainly headed to the College Football Playoff in just its second year under coach Kirby Smart, who learned a thing or two about what it took to get there in his previous job as Nick Saban’s defensive coordinator at Alabama.

“We were ready,” Fromm said. “We wanted to show that we could play better than we did.”

Boy, did they ever.

As the final seconds ticked down on a thoroughly dominating performance, Smart took the customary drenching with a gleeful smile and bounced up and down on the sideline with his players, having guided the Bulldogs to their first SEC championship since 2005.

Of course, they’ve got their sights on a bigger prize.

Georgia hasn’t won a national title since 1980, a drought that has only grown more and more irritating to the red-and-black faithful as schools all around them — Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Tennessee, Clemson, Florida State — finished No. 1 in the years since.

Auburn (10-3) was the hottest team in the country, rolling into Atlanta after wins over Georgia and then-No. 1 Alabama in its last three games. But the Tigers were stymied by their own mistakes, also including a blocked field goal, and they had no answer for a Georgia team eager to make up for its embarrassing 40-17 defeat on the Plains.

“They flipped the script on us from the last game,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.

No. 1 Clemson 38, No. 7 Miami 3

In Charlotte, North Carolina, No. 1 Clemson emphatically claimed its spot in the College Football Playoff with the victory over Miami in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

No. 2 Oklahoma 41, No. 10 TCU 17

In Arlington, Texas, Baker Mayfield threw four touchdown passes and No. 2 Oklahoma staked claim to a playoff spot with a victory over No. 10 TCU in the return of the Big 12 championship game.

No. 8 Ohio St. 27, No. 3 Wisconsin 21

In Indianapolis, J.T. Barrett threw two touchdown passes, ran for another score and had a crucial late fourth-down conversion to lift Ohio State past previously unbeaten Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game.

No. 12 UCF 62, No. 16 Memphis 55 (2OT)

In Orlando, Florida, Otis Anderson scored on a 1-yard run on the first possession of the second overtime and Central Florida — in what turned out to be its last game under coach Scott Frost — beat Memphis for its third AAC crown in five years.

Boise State 17, No. 25 Fresno State 14

In Boise, Idaho, Brett Rypien threw for 246 yards and led a fourth-quarter comeback to help Boise State beat Fresno State in the Mountain West championship game.