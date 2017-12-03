LeBron James takes over to clinch Cavs’ 11th straight win

The Cavaliers’ winning streak was in unexpected jeopardy Saturday night before LeBron James took over.

James scored 34 points, including seven in the final 1:22, and Cleveland beat the Memphis Grizzlies 116-111 for their 11th straight victory.

The loss was the 11th straight for Memphis, including three since David Fizdale was fired Monday and replaced by interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff, but the Grizzlies nearly ended their streak in shocking fashion.

Memphis trailed 91-72 late in the third quarter, but rallied all the way to a tie at 109 on Dillon Brooks’ 3-pointer with 2:10 remaining.

That’s when James stepped up, to the surprise of no one in the building, particularly Dwyane Wade, his long-time friend and teammate.

“You just shake your head,” Wade said. “It’s impressive, man. When you’re on a team and you have a guy when the game gets close and you can get him the ball and he comes through, maybe not all the time but it seems like every time . . . we know he’s going to make the right play.”

James’ basket in the lane gave Cleveland the lead. After Tyreke Evans missed a 3-pointer, James drove the lane, scored and converted the three-point play after being fouled by Brooks with 34 seconds left.

Brooks made two free throws, but James dribbled for several seconds on Cleveland’s next possession and hit a jumper from the top of the key for a five-point lead with 5 seconds to go.

“When it’s winning time in the fourth quarter, my teammates want me to step up and do what I do best,” said James, who scored or assisted on Cleveland’s last 17 points.

“That effort tonight would have beaten 90 percent of this league on their home court,” Bickerstaff said. “Unfortunately, they’ve got a guy who is pretty damn good.”

Evans had 31 points and 12 assists for Memphis. Marc Gasol scored 27 and passed 10,000 career points despite being listed as questionable after injuring his left foot in Friday’s loss to San Antonio.

Cleveland has scored at least 100 points in each game during its streak and is closing in on its longest winning streak since it ripped off 12 straight in 2015.

James scored 11 points in the final six minutes of the second quarter, including a pair of three-point plays and a jumper from the corner at the buzzer, helping Cleveland to a 66-52 halftime lead.

James, the reigning NBA Player of the Month, also had 12 assists. He has shot 50 percent or better from the floor in each of his last 10 games.

Kevin Love added 20 points and 11 rebounds for Cleveland. He went to the floor after banging knees with JaMychal Green in the third quarter, but remained in the game.

Celtics 116, Suns 111

In Boston, Kyrie Irving had a key 3-pointer and a driving basket in the closing two minutes, helping the Celtics beat Phoenix.

Irving finished with 19 points, leading a balanced attack for Boston. Jaylen Brown and Marcus Morris each scored 17 points, Jayson Tatum had 15 and Al Horford added 14 points and 11 assists.

76ers 108, Pistons 103

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid had 25 points and 10 rebounds and got the better of Andre Drummond down the stretch in a matchup of trash-talking big men to help the 76ers beat Detroit.

Mavericks 108, Clippers 82

In Dallas, J.J. Barea had 21 points and 10 assists, and the Mavericks beat Los Angeles for coach Rick Carlisle’s 700th career victory.

Dallas made 16 of 35 3-point attempts and had five players score in double figures. Dirk Nowitzki went 5-for-5 from the long range on his way to 16 points, and reserve Devin Harris finished with 15 points.

Hawks 114, Nets 102

In New York, Dennis Schroder scored 24 points and reserve Luke Babbitt had 20, leading short-handed Atlanta past Brooklyn.

Atlanta had five players score in double figures in its third road win of the season.

Bucks 109, Kings 104

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and the Bucks held off Sacramento.

Antetokounmpo made 17 free throws and had 13 rebounds, Khris Middleton added 25 points and Eric Bledsoe had 18. Milwaukee beat the Kings 112-87 on Tuesday night.

Pelicans 123, Trail Blazers 116

In Portland, DeMarcus Cousins had 38 points and New Orleans overcame the absence of Anthony Davis to beat the Trail Blazers.

Nuggets 115, Lakers 100

In Denver, Jamal Murray had 28 points, Will Barton scored 13 of his 16 points in the final 7:44, and the Nuggets scored the game’s final 15 points.