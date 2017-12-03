Sara Takanashi settles for fourth again

Sara Takanashi missed another chance to set the record for all-time ski jumping World Cup wins at the season-opening women’s event in Lillehammer, taking another fourth-place finish on Saturday.

Yuki Ito was Japan’s best performer, taking third with 249.2 points after jumps of 95 and 88 meters. Takanashi, who was also fourth on Friday, had leaps of 94.5 and 87 meters and scored 248.2.

Germany’s Katharina Althaus, who had the day’s equal-best jump of 98.5 meters in the first round, claimed victory with 271.7 points, while Friday’s winner Maren Lundby of Norway was second with 267.3.

Takanashi came into the meet looking to capture her 54th World Cup title, one better than Austrian men’s ski jumper Gregor Schlierenzauer, whose record she had tied in February in South Korea.

“It’s a disappointing result,” said Takanashi. “My in-run was something that I needed work on and I was able to improve that, but my technique in flight held me back.”

Ito was more upbeat after scoring her first podium finish of the campaign, having placed fifth on Friday.

“My jumps were better than yesterday so that gives me peace of mind,” said Ito. “(But) I was still some way behind the top two.”