Alvark end SeaHorses’ 16-game winning streak

The SeaHorses Mikawa’s epic winning streak is over.

In a battle of title contenders, the Alvark Tokyo came through with key plays in the closing seconds to pull off a 77-74 win over the SeaHorses on Saturday afternoon in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture.

The SeaHorses (16-2) lost for the first time since their season opener on Sept. 29 against the Tochigi Brex.

Tokyo’s Daiki Tanaka scored in the lane with 31 seconds remaining to put his team ahead 76-74.

After a Mikawa timeout, SeaHorses playmaker Makoto Hiejima turned the ball over with 16 seconds left. Zack Baranski made the steal for the Alvark, and he passed the ball to teammate Jawad Williams, who was fouled.

Williams made the second of two foul shots to account for the game’s final point.

Tokyo (15-3) forced 15 turnovers in the marquee matchup. The Alvark, meanwhile, committed just three turnovers.

Tokyo capitalized on Mikawa’s miscues, scoring 18 points off turnovers.

Seiya Ando led the Alvark with 18 points on 8-for-18 shooting and Tanaka added 15 points and five assists. Alex Kirk had 11 points and eight rebounds and former University of Kansas Jayhawk Landen Lucas, a rookie, finished with eight points and three assists.

Seven Tokyo players dished out two or more assists as the offense clicked.

What’s more, the Alvark outrebounded the hosts 42-28.

SeaHorses power forward Daniel Orton had 21 points and 12 rebounds and center Isaac Butts had 16 points and 12 rebounds. J.R. Sakuragi chipped in with 13 points and six assists, while Kosuke Kanamaru had eight points and Ryoma Hashimoto handed out four assists. Hiejima, who’s averaging 11.6 points per game, was held in check — limited to six points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Three-point shooting wasn’t a big factor for either team.

The Alvark made 3 of 14; the SeaHorses sank 2 of 6.

Sunrockers 78, Brave Thunders 77

In Kawasaki, Robert Sacre canned his lone 3-point attempt of the game with 3 seconds remaining, leading Shibuya to a come-from-behind victory over the hosts.

The Sunrockers (13-6) won their ninth straight game.

Sacre had 21 points to lead all scorers.

Leo Vendrame poured in 15 points, knocking down 3 of 4 3s, and handed out four assists for Shibuya. Reserve guard Taishiro Shimizu scored 11 points off the bench and Yuki Mitsuhara had eight points. Kenta Hirose added seven points and three steals, with Manato Kikuchi and Josh Harrellson scoring five apiece. Harrellson also registered four assists and blocked a pair of shots.

Yuma Fujii led the Brave Thunders (11-8) with 19 points and Naoto Tsuji scored 18 and added nine assists. Nick Fazekas had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Diamond Dolphins 105, Hannaryz 97

In Nagoya, the hosts shot 56.7 percent from the field and their quick-strike offense put points on the board in a hurry against Kyoto.

The Diamond Dolphins (7-11) outscored the visitors 27-4 in fast-break points.

Nagoya led 33-20 after one quarter.

Shuto Ando had 24 points on 9-for-12 shooting, including 5 of 8 from long range, for the hosts. Takaya Sasayama and Craig Brackins added 18 points apiece, with Brackins pulling down 10 rebounds to complete the double-double. Seiya Funyu and Jerome Tillman had 13 and 12 points, respectively and Justin Burrell added nine points.

Sasayama led both teams in assists (nine).

Julian Mavunga and Joshua Smith both scored 28 points for the Hannaryz (9-9). Mavunga also had seven rebounds and seven assists. Smith hauled in 12 rebounds. Yusuke Okada scored 15 points, all coming on 3s, and Kevin Hareyama scored 10 points.

Brex 74, NeoPhoenix 60

In Kanuma, Tochigi Prefecture, the defending champions extended their winning streak to three games with a convincing victory over San-en.

Tochigi (8-10) clamped down on the NeoPhoenix offense, holding them to 24 first-half points and 37.1 percent shooting for the full 40 minutes.

Shuhei Kitagawa led the Brex with 15 points and Ryo Yamazaki had 14. Yusuke Endo finished with 13 points and five assists, while former NBA guard Yuta Tabuse had eight points with two assists and two steals. Kosuke Takeuchi chipped in with seven points and nine rebounds and Ryan Rossiter had six points, six rebounds and four assists.

Cartier Martin and Scott Morrison both scored 15 points for San-en (7-11). Martin was held to 5-for-20 shooting. Teammate Shuto Tawatari had 11 points. Atsuya Ota added seven points and eight boards and Tatsuya Suzuki dished out seven assists with four turnovers in the series opener.

Jets 82, Albirex BB 77

In Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture, Yuki Togashi and Michael Parker combined for 40 points as Chiba edged the hosts in the series opener.

Togashi, a Niigata Prefecture native, dazzled the crowd with a 26-point game and Parker provided 14 points and 13 boards (five offensive) with three assists, three steals and a block. Gavin Edwards provided nine points and five assists plus a trio of steals for Chiba (13-5), which trailed 41-38 at halftime.

Fumio Nishimura and Ryumo Ono also had nine points apiece for the Jets, who doled out 20 assists against eight turnovers.

Niigata’s Davante Gardner had a game-high 34 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Yuichi Ikeda scored 15 points on 5-for-5 3-point shooting. Jared Berggren had eight points and seven boards and Shunki Hatakeyama added seven points and five assists.

The Albirex (8-10) turned the ball over 18 times.

Lakestars 89, Grouses 84

In Toyama, Shiga’s defense made a number of big plays en route to a victory over the hosts.

Lakestars big man Omar Samhan, a Saint Mary’s (California) College alum, made a big impact, filling the stat sheet with 13 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals. Floor leader Narito Namizato contributed 16 points and eight assists and swingman Koyo Takahashi had 20 points, five assists, three steals and three blocks. D’or Fischer, who fouled out, scored 10 points on 5-for-5 shooting and pulled down six rebounds.

Shiga (9-9) took a 45-43 lead into the third quarter.

Drew Viney paced the Grouses (7-11) with 18 points. Dexter Pittman, Naoki Uto and Yu Okada all had 17 points, with Uto dishing out six assists. Sam Willard had 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Toyama shot 37.5 percent from the field.

Golden Kings 90, B-Corsairs 52

In Yokohama, Ryukyu used a 16-0 spurt in the first quarter to build a big lead and never looked ahead.

The B-Corsairs (4-14) trailed by as many as 40 points in the series opener.

Takatoshi Furukawa buried 5 of 6 3-point attempts in a 23-point outing and Ryuichi Kishimoto sank 5 of 5 in a stellar 15-point performance. Hassan Martin added 12 points and six boards for the Golden Kings (13-5). Ira Brown added nine points and nine boards, while Shota Tsuyama matched Brown’s scoring total. Yutaro Suda and Hilton Armstrong each had seven points.

Armstrong finished with a team-high five assists.

The Kings made 13 of 21 3s. Conversely, the hosts were 0-for-11.

For Yokohama, Hasheem Thabeet flirted with a triple-double (14 points, eight rebounds and eight blocks) and William McDonald had 13 points and nine boards. Takuya Kawamura scored seven points.

Levanga 88, Susanoo Magic 84

In Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, Takehiko Orimo, the league’s oldest player at age 47, had a team-best 20 points in just under 22 minutes and Marc Trasolini contributed 18 points and was one of three Hokkaido players with three assists in a bounce-back victory over the hosts.

Big man Daniel Miller finished with 13 points, 11 boards and four assists and Kohei Sekino poured in 15 points. Yoshitake Matsushima finished with five points, four assists and three steals for the Levanga (10-9), while Ryota Sakurai added eight points.

Hokkaido sank 20 of 26 foul shots; Shimane made 4 of 7.

Josh Scott paced the Susanoo Magic (5-14) with 23 points, 12 rebounds and four steals. Tyler Stone had 16 points, eight boards and four steals and Shota Watanabe poured in 13 points and handed out four assists. Kimitake Sato had a 10-point afternoon.

Evessa 70, Storks 63

In Osaka, former UCLA player David Wear’s 20-point, 14-rebound, four-assist effort helped guide the Evessa past Nishinomiya for the second straight day.

Hiroyuki Kinoshita chipped in with 16 points and five assists and Naoya Kumagae scored 12 points for Osaka (6-13).

The Evessa held the Storks to 32.9 percent shooting (15 of 51) from the field.

Draelon Burns was Nishinomiya’s top scorer, finishing with 16 points and four assists in the series finale. Naoki Tani sank four 3s for his 12 points. Connor Lammert, a University of Texas alum, added eight points and 17 rebounds for the Storks (4-15).

Second-division update

Saturday’s results:

Samuraiz 70, Five Arrows 64

Orange Vikings 78, Earthfriends 68

Fighting Eagles 97, Bambitious 78

Crane Thunders 85, Firebonds 76

89ers 71, Big Bulls 44

Wat’s 81, Wyverns 73

Volters 70, Rizing Zephyr 55

Northern Happinets 88, Robots 69

Dragonflies 58, Brave Warriors 57

B2 noteworthy

Kumamoto coach Takayuki Yasuda’s team picked up its 10th straight win. The Volters improved to 13-5. … Hiroshima’s Shogo Asayama made his debut as player-coach on Saturday. Coming off the bench, the veteran guard/team captain had two points in 6:28 of court time. Center Daiji Yamada, the newly appointed assistant coach, had six points in nearly nine minutes.