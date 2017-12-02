Sara Takanashi places fourth in season-opening World Cup event

Sara Takanashi missed the chance to set the record for all-time ski jumping World Cup wins at the women’s season-opening event in Lillehammer, Norway on Friday, placing fourth.

The 21-year-old from Hokkaido was looking to capture her 54th World Cup title, one better than Austrian men’s ski jumper Gregor Schlierenzauer, whose record she had tied in February in South Korea.

But she could only manage jumps of 93 and 89 meters for a total score of 252 points.

“My action slowed just before my take off,” Takanashi said. “My balance on my second jump was not good in the air.”

Norway’s Maren Lundby posted the day’s longest jump of 96 meters en route to a fifth career title with 271.5 points.

Germany’s Katharina Althaus finished second with 262.2 and compatriot and reigning world and Olympic champion Carina Vogt was third with 252.2. Miki Ito placed fifth with 246.1.

“My jumps could not come together despite the fact that I was jumping well in training,” said Ito. “The events keep on coming and hopefully I can make adjustments.”