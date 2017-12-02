MLB approves new posting deal

Major League Baseball owners voted unanimously Friday to approve a new posting agreement with their Japanese counterparts, a move that allowed bidding to start for coveted pitcher and outfielder Shohei Otani.

Following the deal with Nippon Professional Baseball, Otani was put up for bid by the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters for the maximum $20 million posting fee. That opened a window for the 23-year-old to reach agreement on a contract with an MLB team until 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 22.

Under MLB’s new collective bargaining agreement, Otani is limited to a minor league contract subject to a team’s signing bonus pool. Texas has the most available at $3,535,000, followed by the New York Yankees ($3.5 million), Minnesota ($3.07 million), Pittsburgh ($2,266,750), Seattle ($1,557,500), Miami ($1.49 million) and the Los Angeles Angels ($1,315,000).

Otani was in Los Angeles, a person familiar with his location said. That person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.

His agent, CAA Baseball co-head Nez Balelo, sent a memorandum to all teams Nov. 24 asking for “presentations in both Japanese and English via email” allowing the agency to “share it with the Otani family so we can proceed with our due diligence.”

According to a copy of the memo obtained by The Associated Press, presentations should include:

✺ “An evaluation of Shohei’s talent as a pitcher and/or a hitter;”

✺ “Player development, medical, training and player performance philosophies and capabilities;”

✺ “Major league, minor league and spring training facilities;”

✺ “Resources for Shohei’s cultural assimilation;”

✺ “A detailed plan for integrating Shohei into the organization;”

✺ “Why the city and franchise are a desirable place to play;”

✺ “Relevant marketplace characteristics;”

✺ “And anything else that would help Shohei choose a subset of clubs on which to focus.”

Speaking during an availability Friday in Stamford, Connecticut, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said “we spent a lot of time” responding to the memo “and it involved a lot of different departments.”

“I think he’d be a perfect fit for us,” Cashman told reporters. “We put our best foot forward. . . . It’s a big stage here and it’s meant to have the best talent to play on, and Otani represents the next great talent that’s available in the world of baseball.”

Cashman flew to Japan to watch Otani pitch in August. He envisions him as a two-way player for New York, which has been scouting Otani since 2012.

“A very dynamic, unique player that could play both sides of the ball,” he said. “He’s someone of extreme value.”