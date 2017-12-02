Spurs send lowly Grizzlies to 10th consecutive defeat

LaMarcus Aldridge had 22 points, Rudy Gay added 18 and the San Antonio Spurs handed the Memphis Grizzlies their 10th straight loss on Friday.

San Antonio controlled most of the game, leading by as many as 25 in the fourth quarter. Memphis provided a more spirited effort in its second game under interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who took over after David Fizdale was fired on Monday.

Marc Gasol led Memphis with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Thunder 111, Timberwolves 107

In Oklahoma City, Paul George had 35 points and nine assists and the Thunder beat Minnesota.

Warriors 133, Magic 112

In Orlando, Klay Thompson scored 27 points, Kevin Durant had 25 and Steph Curry 23 to help Golden State rout the Magic.

Jazz 114, Pelicans 108

In Salt Lake City, rookie Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 41 points and powered Utah’s fourth-quarter rally against New Orleans.

Raptors 120, Pacers 115

In Toronto, DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points as the Raptors downed Indiana for their sixth straight home victory.

Wizards 109, Pistons 91

In Washington, Markieff Morris scored 23 points and the Wizards defeated Detroit.

Kings 107, Bulls 106

In Chicago, Zach Randolph had 25 points and 13 rebounds as Sacramento extended the Bulls’ losing streak to eight games.

Heat 105, Hornets 100

In Miami, Josh Richardson scored a career-high 27 points as the Heat ran past Charlotte.