USC beats Stanford in Pac-12 title game

Sam Darnold threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns and engineered a back-breaking 99-yard drive in the fourth quarter to lead No. 11 Southern California to a 31-28 victory over No. 14 Stanford in the Pac-12 Conference Championship Game on Friday night.

Darnold threw touchdown passes to Michael Pittman Jr. and Tyler Vaughns to stake the Trojans (11-2, No. 10 CFP) to the lead.

On the aforementioned drive, Darnold, avoided pressure in the end zone before connecting on a 54-yard pass to Pittman. Ronald Jones capped the drive with an 8-yard run, his second TD.