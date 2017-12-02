Penguins clobber Sabres as Tristan Jarry earns first career shutout

Tristan Jarry made 34 saves for his first career shutout, Sidney Crosby extended his point streak to five games and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-0 on Friday for their third straight victory.

Crosby had a goal and an assist, and Tom Kuhnhackl, Jake Guentzel and Patric Hornqvist also scored in the first game of a home-and-home set.

The Sabres have lost 10 of 11 and gone scoreless in three straight for the first time in franchise history. Robin Lehner stopped 21 shots.

Kings 4, Blues 1

In St. Louis, Tyler Toffoli scored twice and backup goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 39 saves for Los Angeles.

Senators 6, Islanders 5

In New York, Ryan Dzingel’s second goal of the game broke a tie early in the third period and Ottawa ended a seven-game losing streak.

Blue Jackets 4, Ducks 2

In Columbus, Josh Anderson scored late in the third period to lift the Blue Jackets over Anaheim.

Rangers 5, Hurricanes 1

In New York, Michael Grabner scored three goals, including two late empty-netters, to lead New York past Carolina.

Sharks 2, Panthers 1

In Sunrise, Florida, Chris Tierney delivered a go-ahead goal in the third period to lift San Jose past the hosts.

The Sharks’ Joe Pavelski had his 300th goal in the win.

Devils 2, Avalanche 1

In Denver, Brian Boyle scored a go-ahead goal early in the third period, while Jesper Bratt had a goal and an assist for New Jersey.

Jets 7, Golden Knights 4

In Winnipeg, Kyle Connor scored twice and Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine each had a goal and two assists in the Jets’ five-goal third period.