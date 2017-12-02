Miho Takagi sets national record with 3,000-meter triumph in World Cup meet

Miho Takagi became the first Japanese speedskater to win the women’s 3,000 meters title at a World Cup on Friday.

Takagi finished the race in a Japanese record time of 3 minutes, 57.09 seconds, beating Maki Tabata’s 2002 time by 3.92 seconds. It was Takagi’s fifth career World Cup win, including victories in the 1,000 and 1,500.

“I was able to achieve my aim,” Takagi said. “If I can become able to control my laps, then I can do even better.

“I am happy that I took first place but also satisfied with the way the race panned out and my time.”

Antoinette de Jong (3:57.78) and fellow Dutchwoman Ireen Wust (3:58.10) took second and third place, respectively.