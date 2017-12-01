Sunrockers top Brave Thunders, extend winning streak to eight

The Sunrockers Shibuya collected their eighth straight victory on Friday night, recording a 79-70 road win over the Kawasaki Brave Thunders.

The Sunrockers jumped out to a 23-6 lead at the end of one quarter. Coach Geoffrey Katsuhisa’s club then led 61-48 entering the final stanza in the B. League series opener.

Former Los Angeles Lakers center Robert Sacre paced Shibuya (12-6) with 20 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. The Gonzaga University alum, who appeared in 189 regular-season games with the Lakers (2012-16), added four assists and a pair of blocks.

Tomoya Hasegawa poured in 19 points, converting 3 of 5 3-point attempts, while Sunrockers teammate Kenta Hirose went 3-for-3 from long range in a 13-point outing. Josh Harrellson contributed 11 points, eight boards and four blocks.

Nick Fazekas led Kawasaki (11-7) with 20 points. Naoto Tsuji finished with 18 points and five assists and Yuma Fujii scored 11 points.

Susanoo Magic 82, Levanga 75

In Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, newcomer Tyler Stone scored eight of his team-high 21 points in the fourth quarter, helping the hosts prevail against Hokkaido.

In Stone’s Shimane debut, the veteran power forward hauled in 11 rebounds and handed out four assists.

Magic perimeter marksman Kimitake Sato sank 5 of 9 3-point attempts in a 19-point effort, dished out six assists and made four steals. Teammate Josh Scott chipped in with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Shimane (5-13) took a 39-31 lead into the intermission.

Marc Trasolini had 11 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter for the Levanga (9-9). He pulled down 15 boards and blocked three shots.

Takehiko Orimo scored 12 points and Ryota Sakurai contributed 10 points and six assists for Hokkaido, which dropped its second straight game and lost for the fifth time in six contests.

Evessa 78, Storks 72

In Osaka, Gyno Pomare notched a double-double and Naoya Kumagae supplied 17 points as the hosts held off Nishinomiya in a showdown of Kansai rivals.

Pomare scored 18 points and corralled 12 rebounds. He made 8 of 11 free throws for the Evessa (5-13). Point guard Rei Goda chipped in with 15 points and five assists.

For the Storks (4-14), Draelon Burns had 21 points, including 11 of 13 at the free-throw line, and six rebounds. Connor Lammert finished with 16 points, 19 rebounds and three steals and Noriaki Dohara put 15 points on the board.

B2 update

Results of Friday’s games:

Samuraiz 77, Five Arrows 68

(Kanazawa improved to 10-8; Kagawa fell to 7-11)

Earthfriends 91, Orange Vikings 89

(Tokyo improved to 7-11; Ehime slipped to 12-6)