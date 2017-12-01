WBO light flyweight champ Kosei Tanaka relinquishes title, eyes flyweight crown: source

World Boxing Organization light flyweight champion Kosei Tanaka has returned his title, an informed source said Friday.

The 22-year-old will likely aim for his third WBO title by moving to the flyweight class after capturing the minimumweight title in 2015 and the flyweight belt last December.

Tanaka tied the record among Japanese boxers for the fewest fights needed to hold championships in two weight classes when he won his flyweight belt in his eighth career match.

However, he fractured both of his eye sockets during his second flyweight title defense in September, dashing his hopes of taking on WBA light flyweight champ Ryoichi Taguchi in a unification bout.

Tanaka is 10-0 (six knockouts) in his pro career.