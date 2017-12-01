Feds seek 60-year sentence for sports doctor under investigation for sexually assaulting female gymnasts

Federal prosecutors on Thursday asked for a 60-year prison sentence for a Michigan sports doctor who was caught with child pornography while under investigation for sexually assaulting female gymnasts.

Larry Nassar, 54, who worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, will be sentenced for child porn crimes on Dec. 7. In the last week, he has pleaded guilty to molesting teens and younger girls with his hands in two other cases in state court.

Nassar “has led a double life,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Lewis said in a court filing. “On the surface, he was a respected, world-renowned expert for elite athletes. He was a medical doctor, a husband and a father. But underneath this veneer lurked a predator.”

Lewis said Nassar “poses an immense risk to the community.”