Athletics reach two-year deal with veteran reliever Yusmeiro Petit

Versatile right-hander Yusmeiro Petit agreed to a $10 million, two-year contract with the Oakland Athletics, a deal that is pending a physical.

His agent, Rafael Godoy, confirmed the agreement to AP on Thursday. Godoy said by phone he was working to schedule a physical with the A’s for next week. The 33-year-old reliever is at home in Venezuela with plans to travel to Argentina this weekend.

“It’s a long trip for the physical with the A’s, but it’s worth it,” Godoy said.

Petit would earn $3.5 million next year and $5.5 million in 2019, and the contract includes a $5.5 million club option for 2020 with a $1 million buyout.

He will return to pitch in the Bay Area after spending the 2012-15 seasons across the bay with the San Francisco Giants, helping them win World Series titles in ’12 and ’14.

Petit went 5-2 with a 2.76 ERA in 60 appearances with one start over 91⅓ innings last season for the Los Angeles Angels after pitching for Washington in ’16.

He shined for San Francisco during the 2014 postseason, an unsung star of the pitching staff who could start when needed or come in for long relief.