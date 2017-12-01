Consadole to hire Mihailo Petrovic as new manager: sources

Mihailo Petrovic is poised to take the helm of Consadole Sapporo for next season, sources said Thursday.

Sapporo sees the 60-year-old Serbian, who was Urawa Reds manager until July, as the type of boss who is adept at instilling offensive tactics into his men, the sources said.

The club is also considering the possibility of a long-term contract with Petrovic in hopes of keeping Sapporo in the first division for many seasons, they said, adding that current boss Shuhei Yomoda will stay with the club in some capacity.

Urawa terminated Petrovic’s contract in July following a run of poor results. He was in charge at Sanfrecce Hiroshima from 2006 through 2011 before becoming the Reds boss in 2012.