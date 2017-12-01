Tom Wisman moves to B-Corsairs as adviser

The Yokohama B-Corsairs this week hired veteran bench boss Tom Wisman as an adviser.

The well-traveled Wisman guided the Tochigi Brex to a title in the B. League’s inaugural season last May. The team didn’t offer him a new contract, leaving the successful mentor of five national teams (Japan, England, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Qatar) and 23 league and cup championship looking for work.

The 68-year-old Wisman’s starts his new position as the B-Corsairs (4-13, worst record in the six-team Central Division) look to turn around their season. In his new job, Wisman will work with first-year coach Satoru Furuta, his staff and a roster that includes former NBA lottery pick Hasheem Thabeet.

“I am both excited for and appreciative of the opportunity to help build a successful B. League franchise for the city of Yokohama,” said Wisman, who has earned coach of the year honors in England, Australia and Japan during a career spanning more than 40 years.

“I look forward to working with the management, staff and players to make it a special experience for our sponsors and fans.”

The B-Corsairs play host to the Rykyu Golden Kings (12-5) on Saturday and Sunday at Yokohama International Swimming Pool.