Maple Leafs skate past Oilers with help of unusual mistake

Thanks to Kris Russell’s embarrassing mistake, Patrick Marleau wound up with one of the easiest goals of his career Thursday night

It was a big one, too.

Russell accidentally fired the puck into his own net late in the third period, handing the Toronto Maple Leafs the go-ahead goal in a 6-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

Skating toward the net, Marleau was credited with the winner after Russell’s gaffe with 1:05 remaining.

Following the game, the Oilers defenseman could do little more than shake his head.

“It was a bounce. I turned to try and battle it out and obviously you know what happened,” Russell said.

“I thought we came back and played well, but I’m pretty frustrated with the way it ended.”

William Nylander had a goal and two assists for Toronto, and Frederik Andersen stopped 41 shots. Auston Matthews, Dominic Moore, Matt Martin and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Maple Leafs (17-9-1).

As he battled with Kadri for a bouncing puck in the lower part of the faceoff circle, Russell spun around and tried to clear toward the corner, out of harm’s way.

Instead, he smacked the puck right through the legs of Edmonton goalie Laurent Brossoit.

When he saw it go in, a dejected Russell slumped his shoulders and bent over at the knees.

Russell had tied the score for the Oilers early in the third. Mark Letestu, Zack Kassian and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton (10-14-2), which won its previous two games.

Brossoit started in place of injured Cam Talbot, who is expected to miss at least the next two weeks. Brossoit made 30 saves.

Kings 5, Capitals 2

In Washington, Jonny Brodzinski and Jussi Jokinen scored nine seconds apart, Jonathan Quick made 27 saves and Los Angeles trounced the Capitals for its third consecutive victory.

Marian Gaborik scored twice, including one of two empty-net goals for the Kings.

Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals for Washington.

Stars 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT)

In Chicago, Mattias Janmark scored his second goal of the game 51 seconds into overtime to lift Dallas over the hosts.

Wild 4, Golden Knights 2

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Eric Staal delivered the go-ahead goal with 7:55 left and tacked on an empty-netter to give the hosts a win over Vegas.

Devan Dubnyk made 29 saves for his 10th victory of the season.

Canadiens 6, Red Wings 3

In Detroit, Brendan Gallagher scored twice, and his Montreal teammates Charles Hudon Andrew Shaw and Alex Galchenyuk added three goals in the second period against the struggling Red Wings.

Canucks 5, Predators 3

In Nashville, Brock Boeser had two goals and an assist, Daniel Sedin surpassed 1,000 career points and Vancouver downed the hosts.

Flames 3, Coyotes 0

In Calgary, Mike Smith stopped 28 shots against his former team, Mark Jankowski scored twice and the Flames blanked Arizona.