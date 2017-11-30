Takumi Minamino helps Salzburg defeat Mattersburg

Striker Takumi Minamino scored his fourth goal of the season on Wednesday, helping his Austrian first-division club Salzburg to a 2-0 home win over Mattersburg.

Minamino, who entered the match in the 72nd minute, scored the second goal after an assist from German Reinhold Yabo during added time. Minamino’s compatriot Masaya Okugawa played a full match for Mattersburg.

The defending champion Salzburg is in first place in the Austrian Bundesliga with one match left in the first half of the season.

In Belgium, midfielder Ryota Morioka scored the first goal midway through the first half of a 2-0 Waasland-Beveren win over Eupen in the Belgian Cup. His side secured a spot in next month’s quarterfinals.

In the French first division, defender Hiroki Sakai assisted Argentina’s Lucas Ocampos in a second-half goal, while goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima conceded three in Marseille’s 3-0 win over Metz.

“Eiji stopped a lot of shots too,” Sakai said of his teammate in the national squad. “I think we can do well in the (2018) World Cup if we continue to play at a high level, so I’d like to work hard together.”

The win puts Marseille in second place in Ligue 1, while Metz remain rooted to the foot of the table and in danger of relegation.