BayStars sign infielder Yamato Maeda to three-year deal

The Yokohama BayStars on Thursday announced the acquisition of free agent infielder Yamato Maeda.

The BayStars signed the 30-year-old Maeda to a three year contract worth ¥300 million with the option of a fourth year.

Maeda, who joined Hanshin in 2006, won a Golden Glove as a center fielder in 2014. He converted to switch hitter this season and had a .280 batting average in 100 games.

In other baseball news, the Orix Buffaloes signed free agent pitcher Hirotoshi Masui to a four-year contract.

The 33-year-old Masui, who left the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters, will earn an estimated ¥900 million over the first three years with the annual wage varying in the fourth year depending on his performance.