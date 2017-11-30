Wakaba Higuchi excited for opportunity to skate in Grand Prix Final

Wakaba Higuchi said Thursday she is relishing the prospect of making her first appearance at the Grand Prix Final.

The 16-year-old secured the final spot among the six qualifiers and is Japan’s lone representative in the women’s singles event at the final starting in Nagoya on Dec. 7.

“I still can’t believe it,” said Higuchi who secured her spot in the Final after placing third in the GP season-opening Cup of Russia and second in the Cup of China.

“I’m anxious, but I hope I can have fun,” added Higuchi, speaking to reporters at Meiji Jingu Gaien Ice Skating Rink.