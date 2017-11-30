Asian Football Confederation names Reds’ Takafumi Hori coach of the year

Urawa Reds manager Takafumi Hori was named coach of the year by the Asian Football Confederation on Wednesday, while Nadeshiko Japan boss Asako Takakura won the women’s award.

Hori, who took over from Serbian boss Mihailo Petrovic in July, led the Reds to their second Asian Champions League title and first in 10 years with a victory over Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal last week.

“I didn’t earn the award by myself. I won because the club and the players worked hard,” Hori said on hearing of the award after Wednesday’s 1-0 loss to Kawasaki Frontale in the J. League first division.

Since taking the job, Hori guided the Reds to five wins and five draws in 13 J. League matches.

Takakura, who has been at the helm since 2016, steered Japan to a 2-0 win in a friendly against Jordan on Friday.